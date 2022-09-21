Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston

Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Dennis Houston's surprising rise up the Dallas Cowboys depth chart and onto the 53-man roster - a climb that saw the Texas native progress from from being an undrafted free agent to an NFL player who gained the trust of QB Dak Prescott - is over, at least for now.

Houston was cut on Tuesday as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants, with the need for his presence lessened as Michael Gallup works to return from offseason knee surgery.

But ... there's a "but.''

Houston totaled only three catches for 53 yards in three preseason games, and caught two balls for 16 yards in his regular-season time. But he did pick up quickly what Dallas was trying to do on offense and did develop a noteworthy rapport with Cowboys quarterback Prescott.

"When you break the huddle, he's lining up in the right spot, no matter what position he's in. He's where I expect him to be on each and every play," Prescott said at training camp. 

"He's just a tough guy, very resilient.''

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Turpin cowboys dunk
Play

KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH

By Bri Amaranthus
gallup bengals
Play

Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start to the season on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Now, reinforcements may be on the way for Week 3.

By Logan MacDonald
erik nate
Play

Cowboys 2 Members of 'The Great Wall' Join DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson as Hall of Fame Nominees

Among the new list of 129 Hall of Fame candidates is a quartet of Cowboys, with two members of the franchise's "Great Wall'' from the 1990's Super Bowl teams earning mention.

By Mike Fisher

That quality will pay off for the 6-1, 200-pound Houston as he went unclaimed off waivers, as expected, and will now bounce back to the Cowboys as a member of the practice squad.

Houston was a part of a wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb, with Noah Brown emerging as a viable starter in these first two games, and with Gallup coming on. Rookie Jalen Tolbert (maybe ready to be active for the first time), KaVontae Turpin and Simi Fehoko retain their jobs this week as other members of the wideout group here at The Star.

And now Dennis Houston has a job as well.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Turpin cowboys dunk
News

KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH

By Bri Amaranthus
gallup bengals
News

Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?

By Logan MacDonald
erik nate
News

Cowboys 2 Members of 'The Great Wall' Join DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson as Hall of Fame Nominees

By Mike Fisher
brady rush
News

Cooper Rush Comparison: 'He Looked Like Tom Brady!' - Cowboys' Michael Irvin to Stephen A. Smith

By Mike Fisher
micah zeke
News

Micah Parsons: A 'Nightmare,' Says Ezekiel Elliott, Revealing Cowboys' Special Skills

By Mike Fisher
diggs cin
News

'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics

By Logan MacDonald
Snip20220920_31
News

Micah Parsons as MVP? Is Dallas Cowboys Star Best Player in NFL?

By Geoff Magliochetti
quinn cow helmet
News

Dan Quinn 'Audio Adversity': Cowboys Coach Reveals Headset Malfunction vs. Bengals

By Zach Dimmitt