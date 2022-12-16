Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has transformed this offense into the third-highest -coring unit in the league (27.7 points per game) since his return from a thumb injury.

But that climb has come with some stumbles - interceptions ... and a lot of them.

Through eight games, Dak has thrown nine interceptions.

"I don't like throwing interceptions," Prescott said. "That's what bothers me. It has nothing to do with what other people say or how other people feel. It's something that I've never enjoyed, never liked, never had that accepted as a standard for myself."

With four games still to play, Prescott is edging closer to surpassing his career-high for interceptions in a season (13 back in 2017). While his turnover number is high, some haven't been solely the fault of the QB.

Tipped passes or missed communication between himself and his receivers have played some part in Dak's interceptions. But those things are part and parcel of playing quarterback in the NFL.

"Obviously you don't want to throw a pick every game," Prescott said. "And at times it feels like that. You go back and you look at them individually ... A lot of them are misfortunes and just tip balls go up in the air.

"But that's just part of the game."

That is something Dak and the Cowboys are surely working on his practice this week - a balance between aggressiveness and "valuing the ball'' - as Dallas gets healthy for the weekend with a Sunday noon game at 4-8 Jacksonville.

The final injury/practice report for the two teams ...(with Micah Parsons a personal day DNP) …

Despite Prescott's increased number of turnovers, Dallas has continued to win games as it sits at 10-3 and second in the NFC East.

But those turnovers have to be rectified if Dallas is to go as far as it hopes to in the playoffs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!