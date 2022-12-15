'Whatever Jerry Wants'? Cowboys' Jones: 'Aggressiveness Without Turnovers' (and OBJ)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants Dak Prescott and the offense to be aggressive but without the turnovers. Oh, and he's talking OBJ again, too.

It is no secret the Dallas Cowboys are a better team with Dak Prescott under center. Since his return from his hand injury suffered in the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys are playing at an elite level, averaging 35 points per game, and boasting a 6-1 record.

Yet there is one drawback, and one major critique, of Prescott's play: interceptions.

It's a tricky balance: The Cowboys want to be aggressive on offense ... but not too aggressive to the point where they are giving away the football.

“Interception concerns can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “The definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers. ... I do like aggressiveness without turnovers."

Later in the day, Jerry reiterated another "aggressive want'': He's still on the Odell Beckham Jr. path. And yes, in a way, that desire is tied with the "aggressiveness without turnovers'' theme in that the owner - saying "Stay tuned!'' in regard to an OBJ signing - has a big-play vision.

Said Jones: "Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm-waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship."

Put another way: A talent like Beckham (assuming his rehabbing knee allows him to participate in the playoffs) can offset mistakes and award "aggressiveness.''

Prescott has thrown nine interceptions in his last eight games. Seven of those nine interceptions have come in the second quarter.

“Damn right it’s frustrating." Prescott said post-game Sunday. “I promise y’all I’ll clean that up.”

The interceptions aren't just a Prescott problem. See the tipped ball that was picked off against the Houston Texans, or the two middle-of-the-field interceptions versus the Green Bay Packers, with receivers not running the right route.

But the issue needs fixing. Dak needs to do his part. And Jerry is trying to do his.

