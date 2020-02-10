Cowboys Ex Coach Linehan Takes Job with National Champ LSU

Scott Linehan, to many Dallas Cowboys fans a whipping post for what was wrong with the team’s pre-2019 offense, is getting back into the game.

Linehan, 56, is returning to the coaching ranks as the passing-game coordinator at LSU.

The defending national champs, per a report from Bruce Feldman of FOX, are giving a reboot opportunity to Linehan, who sat out the 2019 season after the Cowboys parted ways with him a year ago.

Linehan was replaced as Dallas’ offensive coordinator by his own protege, Kellen Moore, after having spent five seasons as the Cowboys’ top offensive assistant.

Linehan spent 13 years coaching in college before launching an NFL coaching career that featured a stint as the Rams head coach from 2006-08.