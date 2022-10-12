Cowboys Fans Owned California; Road-Trip Change at Philadelphia Eagles?

FRISCO - It would be nice if the Dallas Cowboys were allowed "the comforts of home'' in Philadelphia this weekend as they were last weekend at the Los Angeles Rams, where the defending champs found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way at SoFi Stadium.

"It was challenging,'' said Rams coach Sean McVay, bemoaning the fact that Dallas fans once again made L.A. "Cowboys Country.''

Added Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proudly: “I’ve had people walk up to me and say ‘Jerry, I want me some jewelries.’ What it means is diamonds and things like that. Well there was more than a win to get to come in here and beat the Rams — there was more. There was a lot of glitz and intangibles that’s a plus to come out here with this win. Our team will take advantage of that.''

"Jewelries''?

Anyway, Cowboys fans travel well. "Defense travels,'' too, or so it is said.

How does that translate to this Sunday night when the 4-1 Cowboys are at the 5-0 Eagles?

Probably not well. Still ...

Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing the opener.

Though the Rams have accomplished plenty in the Inglewood-based facility, including the Super Bowl LVI victory earned in February. Critics of the NFL's return to Los Angeles, however, have decried the stadium's perceived lack of home-field advantage as both the Rams and their AFC co-tenants, the Chargers, have often had to contend with traveling bands of opposing fans.

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy of the LA experience: "It's unbelievable. ... The crowd was phenomenal. It was a great atmosphere, (on an) obviously beautiful day here playing against the defending champions."

Chants of "Defense" and "Beat LA'' echoed through SoFi last week.

This week? Memories of cheering for an injury to Michael Irvin and of booing Santa Claus are the Philly echoes.

“I’m so impressed with how Philadelphia has evolved,'' said Jones of Philly's roster. "That’s gonna be a real challenge for us up there. They’ve got the goods. … What is exciting is I don’t know when I’ve felt any better about going into Philadelphia … it’s called 'mojo'.”

The goal for the Cowboys this time around on the road? It's not to get the fans at The Linc to support them; it's to get those fans to shut up as a reaction to what Dallas "mojo'' does to the scoreboard.

