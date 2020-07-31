DALLAS - Forbes' annual ranking of most valuable franchises is out and a familiar team sits at the top. For an unprecedented fifth-straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are number one on the list with a valuation of $5.5 billion.

Behind the Cowboys at the top is:

2.) New York Yankees: $5 billion

3.) New York Knicks: $4.6 billion

4.) Los Angeles Lakers: $4.4 billion

5.) Golden State Warriors: $4.3 billion

As I mention in the video above, Dallas has taken the top spot five of the 11 years that Forbes has come out with the Top-50 list. Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million while the Cowboys were reportedly hemorrhaging $1 million every month with a 1-15 record.

$150 million to $5.5 billion... That is a 3,600 percent return on his initial investment... Not bad.

The NBA's values continue to rise but the NFL claims 27 spots on the list, a reflection not only of its massive stadium draws but also its TV appeal.

The only NFL teams to not appear on the Top-50 list? The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic will upset NFL revenue in 2020. Forbes projected that the NFL could lose as much as $5.5 billion in stadium revenues, sans fans. The league has revised its collective bargaining agreement to try to get ahead of the expected losses.

