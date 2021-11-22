CeeDee Lamb Says ‘I’m OK’ - But What Does Cowboys Concussion Protocol Say?

Lamb leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

FRISCO - There is good news regarding the Thanksgiving Thursday availability of CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys star receiver who entered NFL concussion protocol after exiting Sunday’s 19-9 loss at Kansas City.

But the “good news” can’t simply come from Lamb himself.

“I’m OK,” Lamb told QB Dak Prescott as Dallas was falling to 7-3, with another game just a few days away.

Said Dak: "He's going to be OK. I didn't necessarily know what was going on, but that is the nature of this. You have to continue to move on and trust the guys we have. That is what I did. He will be fine. He will be OK."

Unfortunately, the testimony of Lamb is not enough. Will Dallas’ leading receiver - especially important with fellow standout Amari Cooper unavailable while still on the COVID list - find a way to play on Thursday at AT&T Stadium against the visiting Raiders?

“He’ll start his protocol right away,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s doing really well. So, he’ll have an opportunity to play.”

That remains, however. an optimistic take.

The importance of Lamb, however, is beyond dispute. He banged his head on the turf during a Chiefs end-zone interception, causing him to leave the game - a rarity for the second-year product, who has never missed a start. That robbed the Dallas offense of a playmaker who leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

No Cooper increases the need for Lamb. But “need” isn’t how this works.

“If he were having issues today, then you’d probably be a little leery…so far he’s doing well. But he’ll have to go through testing.”

“Good news” aside, that is indeed how this works.

