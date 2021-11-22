Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    CeeDee Lamb Insists ‘I’m OK’; Cowboys Reveal Concussion Update

    Lamb leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.
    Author:

    FRISCO - There is good news regarding the Thanksgiving Thursday availability of CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys star receiver who entered NFL concussion protocol after exiting Sunday’s 19-9 loss at Kansas City.

    But the “good news” can’t simply come from Lamb himself.

    “I’m OK,” Lamb told QB Dak Prescott as Dallas was falling to 7-3, with another game just a few days away.

    Said Dak: "He's going to be OK. I didn't necessarily know what was going on, but that is the nature of this. You have to continue to move on and trust the guys we have. That is what I did. He will be fine. He will be OK."

    Unfortunately, the testimony of Lamb is not enough. Will Dallas’ leading receiver - especially important with fellow standout Amari Cooper unavailable while still on the COVID list - find a way to play on Thursday at AT&T Stadium against the visiting Raiders?

    “He’ll start his protocol right away,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s doing really well. So, he’ll have an opportunity to play.”

    That remains, however. an optimistic take. 

    No image description

    F56537EF-5F1E-4B4E-83EA-FD6DED8B8DF4
    Play

    CeeDee Lamb Says ‘I’m OK’ - But What Does Cowboys Concussion Protocol Say?

    Lamb leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

    16 minutes ago
    zeke knee warm
    Play

    How Bad is Zeke's Knee?

    Is there a reason for Zeke's underperformance at Kansas City?

    2 hours ago
    dak amari clutch
    Play

    Dak’s Bold Statement on Amari on COVID List

    Dak on Cooper: “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I’m going to continue to back him and support him. This is everybody’s personal decision.”

    7 hours ago

    The importance of Lamb, however, is beyond dispute. He banged his head on the turf during a Chiefs end-zone interception, causing him to leave the game - a rarity for the second-year product, who has never missed a start. That robbed the Dallas offense of a playmaker who leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

    No Cooper increases the need for Lamb. But “need” isn’t how this works.

    “If he were having issues today, then you’d probably be a little leery…so far he’s doing well. But he’ll have to go through testing.”

    “Good news” aside, that is indeed how this works.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    zeke knee warm
    pat kc lve
    lamb shirt kc
    lamb head kc
    zeke run kc
    micah pat kc
    dak arm kc
    dak sack kc
    jones dak kc
    1354759172.0
    139E5F91-1A12-45DA-86B4-8B0C35A1CCAC

    F56537EF-5F1E-4B4E-83EA-FD6DED8B8DF4
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Says ‘I’m OK’ - But What Does Cowboys Concussion Protocol Say?

    16 minutes ago
    zeke knee warm
    News

    How Bad is Zeke's Knee?

    2 hours ago
    dak amari clutch
    News

    Dak’s Bold Statement on Amari on COVID List

    7 hours ago
    micah pat kc
    News

    Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9: Micah Parsons Highlights Top 10

    17 hours ago
    dak arm kc
    News

    'No Worries,' Says Dak Cowboys Score No TDs at Chiefs

    18 hours ago
    lamb shirt kc
    News

    Cowboys in KC: Insult to Injuries

    18 hours ago
    jones dak kc
    News

    Chiefs 19, Dallas 9: 'Super Bowl Preview'? Cowboys Hope Not

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17164979
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Leaves With Concussion

    20 hours ago