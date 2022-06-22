Skip to main content

Dak Prescott ‘Confidence Through the Roof!’ Readying for Cowboys Camp

"I think I'm so much further along than I was at this time last year," Prescott said. "My confidence is through the roof."

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, as coach Mike McCarthy testified to open the recent minicamp here inside The Star, has gained a level of athletic flexibility that will see him run left and right and forward.

And maybe, given Prescott's own Tuesday remarks, straight up.

There is, at AT&T Stadium, a hole in that roof. There was also, in 2021 Cowboys games at all sites, a version of Prescott that during the first half of the season (while putting up MVP-level stats) was limited by his ankle rehab and during the second part of the season (as those numbers dipped) was limited by a calf injury.

This time around, as Prescott recently said, "I'm not rehabbing one thing. I'm working on my whole body.''

Said McCarthy of Dak's health: “It’s been huge. Huge for him, it’s been huge for everybody. ... Just for him to just have no limits has been outstanding, and I think you clearly see it in the way he’s moving this year. You look at his body, he’s clearly different than he was last year. He’s had a heck of an offseason.”

And McCarthy on a game plan with as its centerpiece a more mobile Prescott, who last year had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and is shooting for "the roof'' this year: “I think we tried to be smart (with Dak's running in 2021). I think it’s obvious we didn’t call as many quarterback runs than probably prior. ... (But now) ... Yeah. I hope so.''

The coach later in the week joked about the click-baiting notion that Dak might "run 20 times a game.'' That's not the idea. But a leaner and more flexible Prescott figures to make him better - and his confidence is in place to go along with that.

