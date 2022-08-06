Skip to main content

Dak Prescott 'Not Special,' Anonymous Coach Says in Ranking Cowboys QB

There was one quarterbacks coach who placed Prescott in Tier 1, calling his footwork “impeccable.” But ...

In this tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks by The Athletic, there are not too many arguments about the guys right at the top.

But there are - as always - arguments when it comes to judging Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ... a a couple of the surveyed anonymous (of course!) NFL coaches offered a couple of slaps at Dak.

Said one: “He’s a solid player. Really solid. He’s not going to change and all of a sudden become something more special.”

Said another: “I don’t think there is a major flaw in his game, but I’m not sure if he has like truly hit that upper echelon. I think he is a very healthy 2, a 2-plus. He has never really made that leap.”

In both of these reviews, there are compliments tucked in with the slaps. "A very healthy 2'' means that Prescott is ranked in Tier 2. ... with the six signal-callers in Tier 1 being Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals).

(And again, maybe it's a bit premature on Herbert and Burrow, but we get it - they are viewed by many as being able to "carry a team,'' a Tier 1 requirement.)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

wr cow
Play

'Excited': Dak Prescott Scouting Report on Cowboys Young WRs

"I just know, the young guys that we've got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles,” Prescott said.

By Mike Fisher26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
barr 51
Play

New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'

The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

By Logan MacDonald6 hours ago
6 hours ago
bmartin_dallas-cowboys_how-long-will-cowboys-exec-will-mcclay-continue-to-turn-down-gm-jobs
Play

'Confident Where We Are': Will McClay Talks Cowboys Roster Changes

McClay is enthused by the arrival of several newcomers, even those who might be joining the program late.

By Geoff Magliochetti8 hours ago
8 hours ago

So Dak is Tier 2, ranked 11th.of all QBs in the NFL.

What defines a Tier 2 quarterback? He's one who “can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.”

There was one quarterbacks coach who placed Prescott in Tier 1, calling his footwork “impeccable.” But it seems the "never made that leap'' and "not going to suddenly be special'' are the overriding judgments here for a Dallas team reliant on Dak being and doing exactly that, starting with the season-opener on Sept. 11 at home against Tampa Bay and its Tier 1 QB Brady.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

wr cow
News

'Excited': Dak Prescott Scouting Report on Cowboys Young WRs

By Mike Fisher26 minutes ago
barr 51
News

New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'

By Logan MacDonald6 hours ago
bmartin_dallas-cowboys_how-long-will-cowboys-exec-will-mcclay-continue-to-turn-down-gm-jobs
News

'Confident Where We Are': Will McClay Talks Cowboys Roster Changes

By Geoff Magliochetti8 hours ago
anthony barr
News

Cowboys WATCH: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays

By Zach DimmittAug 5, 2022 4:18 PM EDT
emmitt ezekiel
News

Canton Cowboy? Ezekiel Elliott Eyes Rushing Milestone, Football Immortality

By Logan MacDonaldAug 5, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Copy of DFW Show Preview
News

Cowboys Camp: Odds of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Dallas?

By Timm HammAug 5, 2022 9:57 AM EDT
Cowboys - Jimmy Jerry 1989
News

Jerry vs. Jimmy; Did Cowboys Just 'Trade' James Washington for Anthony Barr?

By Richie WhittAug 5, 2022 8:01 AM EDT
USATSI_18772111_168388359_lowres
News

Cowboys React: NFL Mandated Guardian Caps

By Bri AmaranthusAug 5, 2022 8:00 AM EDT