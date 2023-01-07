Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't concerning himself with what transpires in other games on Sunday, instead focusing on the team and its only objective ... to win.

The Dallas Cowboys have many playoff scenarios that could take place on Sunday, but they all mean little if they don't slay the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

With Dallas' final playoff position not locked in, it will need other results to go its way, coupled with a win over the Commanders. But quarterback Dak Prescott isn't concerned with the "what ifs." Instead, he only has one focus in mind.

Beating Washington.

"We've got to win," Prescott said. "The focus first and foremost is to win, play well, and build momentum. And if we win the division title that's not necessarily up to us at this point. We've just got to go in and take care of our business."

With the NFL scheduling the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers games on at the same time (all three could potentially change playoff spots on Sunday), will Dak be checking his phone for the scores during the game to see how things are traveling?

"That's against NFL policies," Dak said with a smirk.

Cowboys are aware of the odds they’ll open the playoffs at Tampa Bay, and are also aware of the possibility that the league repeats what it due a year ago with TJ creation of a “Monday Night Super Wild Card.” (Yes, CowboysSI.com has already literally made plane and hotel reservations based on the possibility.)

If the Cowboys are to win their 13th game of the season (it would be just the second time since 2006 to achieve that win total), then not turning the ball over will be Job One

With Prescott having thrown an interception in nine of his 11 games, he now has a career-high in turnovers. But would it mean something to him not to throw an interception in a game for the first time since Week 10?

You better believe it.

"(Heck) yeah, it means something every game," Prescott said with a smile. "I mean, psychologically, when it comes to that, I do turn the page fast. (But) yeah, sure, it would be great to not have a turnover."

And even more great to get the win.

