Dak's 'Housewarming Gift': Cowboys QB Welcomes XFL to 'Our Town'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is a Dallas guy. And he's a team-first guy, too - even if that Dallas team isn't exactly his team.

As a "housewarming gift'' of sorts to the new team in town, the XFL's Dallas Renegades, Prescott arranged for each of the Renegades players to receive from him a gift of "Beats By Dre'' headphones.

Per a social-media post from coach Bob Stoops of the Renegades (who actually play in Arlington), Dak wrote in a note to the players:

“Welcome to Dallas. When it comes to rivalries, Dallas vs. New York is notorious. Here’s a little something to get you in the zone. It’s time to make our city proud.”

The gift was delivered before Saturday's game against the New York Guardians. The Renegades, despite the inspiration, lost, 30-12.

Prescott is of course involved in contract talks with the Cowboys as they negotiate toward a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. There is a looming franchise tag decision to be made, but maybe too, as Cowboys icon Michael Irvin recently noted to us, there is also a coming understanding.

"That (cap) number is going to move,'' said Irvin, who in addition to being unofficial president of the Cowboys Fan Club also stars on NFL Network. "And Dak's people, rightfully so, are doing their job and predicting that. They're saying, 'We don't want to do a deal that is basically dated the day we sign it.

"But ultimately, they both need each other, and hopefully a deal will get done.''

It's fair to say that along the way, Dak's devotion to the overall cause is revealed in that note, when he wrote "our city.''

Hey, it's not the same as a signature on a Cowboys contract. But it's something. 

