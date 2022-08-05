Cowboys WATCH: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays

In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to a young Cowboys linebacker corps that is spearheaded by second-year sensation Micah Parsons.

But at one time in his career, Barr was a star as well, something that became apparent quickly after the Vikings selected him at No. 9 overall out of UCLA in 2014.

Here's a look at three of the best plays from Barr's eight seasons with the Vikings, as Cowboys fans can now get a feel of the versatility he brings to the team.

No. 3 - Barr's acrobatic interception vs. Ravens

The Vikings choked this game away despite Barr setting them up for game-winning success with a clutch interception in overtime.

He read the eyes of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson perfectly, tipping the ball up into the air for himself before securing the interception that put Minnesota close to field goal range. The Vikings ended up losing 34-31 despite Barr's heroics.

It was one of three picks for Barr in 2021 after he had just two interceptions combined in the seven seasons prior.

No. 2 - Intercepting an NFL legend

Barr's first-ever pick in the NFL was a memorable one.

During an early-season matchup at Mile High in 2015 against the eventual Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos, Barr wasn't fooled on the passing play that was designed to get the outside receiver free as he covered the slot.

Once the slot receiver broke away downfield, Barr stepped up to the outside receiver cutting into the passing lane of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Barr didn't have enough room down the sideline to return it all the way for a score in the half's closing seconds, but the Vikings would end up scoring 11 seconds later.

No. 1 - Game-winning fumble recovery for touchdown in overtime vs. Bucs

This was Barr's rookie season in 2014 and is still arguably the most memorable play at this point in his eight-year career and is his only NFL touchdown.

A scoop-and-score is one thing, but one that results in a game-winning touchdown is hard to top. Barr singlehandedly gave the Vikings the victory on the first play from scrimmage in overtime, as he stripped Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, picked up the ball and outran everyone to the end zone.

Minnesota won 19-13, picking up the first win for the franchise against the Bucs since 2001.

Zach Dimmitt

