In the category of "Tell Me Something I Don't Already Know,'' Jerry Jones is making it clear that AB isn't coming to DFW.

Video from TMZ has Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, briefly but firmly addressing the possibility of Antonio Brown wearing a star on his helmet.

The embattled receiver referenced Jones by name when asked about the possibility of continuing his NFL career, remarking "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" last week. It's not even the first time that Brown has availed his services to Jones and the Cowboys, hinting that the Dallas boss might "want to harness some of that energy" in March.

Brown, 34, has not drawn significant interest from any NFL team since his bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving a January contest against the New York Jets by removing his upper equipment and running into the locker room while a play was in progress. He later blamed a disagreement with then-Tampa head coach Bruce Arians, ending his season with 545 yards on 42 receptions in eight games.

Jones, however, doesn't appear interested, declaring that Dallas will instead trust its younger receivers as it works through the post-Amari Cooper era.

"We're good," Jones said while climbing into a limousine. "We want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

While Dallas boasts a high-octane offense packed with potential, the receivers' picture is a bit murky after the team traded Cooper to Cleveland in the spring. The team is confident that third-year playmaker CeeDee Lamb (presently sitting with a minor cut on his foot) will be able to shoulder the load of No. 1 receiver duties, the depth behind him is inexperienced.

Fellow veteran Michael Gallup won't be ready for Week 1, nor will rehabbing vet newcomer James Washington. Next in line is third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, the Sun Belt Conference's Offensive Player of the Year out of South Alabama. Noah Brown, a 2017 draft pick, also lingers, and in fact seems penciled in as a starter.

The other "young guys" Jones refers to likely include names like Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, KaeVonte Turpin and T.J. Vasher. Of that group, Fehoko made the most noticeable impact as the Cowboys' offensive reserves struggled against the Denver Broncos in Saturday's preseason opener. The fifth-round pick from 2021 helped Dallas avoid a shutout in the Rockies, catching a 12-yard pass from Ben DiNucci in a 17-7 loss.

The young receivers will have another opportunity to impress on Saturday night when they battle the Los Angeles Chargers in further preseason action (9 p.m. CT, KTVT/NFL Network). Cowboys fans will watch on TV.

As will Antonio Brown.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!