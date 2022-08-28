Cowboys Last Call at AT&T? Which Dak Prescott Backup Makes 53-Man Roster?

As the final, massive NFL roster cutdown to opening day's 53 looms, the Dallas Cowboys are in the final stages of yet another quarterback controversy.

Rest assured: barring absolute disaster, Dak Prescott isn't going anywhere. The past two seasons, however, have been a not-so-subtle reminder to be prepared in case of an emergency. After posting perfect attendance in his first four seasons, Prescott has missed 12 games in the last two years (11 alone in 2020). If any team knows about the impact a good backup can have, it's the Cowboys: Prescott's reign as franchise quarterback commenced when he took over for Tony Romo during the 2016 preseason.

Prior Romo injuries gave way to the gruesome passing hydra of Matt Cassel, Brandon Weeden, Kellen Moore, and Kyle Orton. Between 2013-15, Dallas went 1-13 when forced to use a backup.

Moore, part of that group in 2015, now has a decision to make when it comes to avoiding a repeat performance: with the modern preseason over, the Cowboys' offensive boss and his fellow coaches have major decisions to make when it comes to the team's offensive future. Questions linger in the aerial realm after Prescott skipped the summer slate, as incumbents Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci did battle with newcomer Will Grier, who just wrapped his first summer in North Texas.

That conflict waged its final battle on Friday night, as Dallas capped off its preseason with a 27-26 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rush started the game but was limited to the opening series, with primary reps going to Grier. Renowned in Dallas lore for his stellar substitute showing in prime time against Minnesota last season, Rush spoke like a quarterback confident in keeping his role despite lasting only seven plays.

“It was good. (I) only got one series, but moved the chains a couple of times and one play with a hard count, got them to jump (off)sides," Rush noted on his 2-of-5, 20-yard showing. "(My preseason) was pretty good, had a good camp. (I) stayed on track. I feel like physically I’ve gotten better, throwing the ball better, more accurate, and throwing on the run a lot better."

Rush's drive ended with a turnover on downs on an intended connection with Simi Fehoko, a throw that Rush said he wish he could have back. It ended his exhibition slate on a bit of a sour note after he mentioned he was pleased with his improved accuracy over the summer.

"Some mechanical changes I made in the offseason I think have helped and I’ve just got to keep improving on it," Rush said. "The physical tools are coming along and just gotta keep improving on those.”

Most of Friday's snaps were instead afforded to Grier, who did not partake in the preseason opener in Denver. The former Carolina Panthers backup had two touchdown tosses and oversaw all but one of Dallas' scoring drives after a slow start that featured fourth downs on each of his first three drives (two three-and-outs, one turnover-on-downs, sacked twice). He nonetheless ended the day with a 94.5 passer rating after completing 12-of-22 passes for 88 yards.

Unlike Rush, Grier was able to establish a rhythm with his offensive teammates, getting to a point where he wanted to stick as the game reached its twilight stages. DiNucci instead capped things off with the winning score, finding Peyton Hendershot for a 14-yard tally with just over four minutes to go.

"I didn’t want to come out because there at the end I was really starting to get into a rhythm," Grier admitted. "But that’s part of preseason. It’s just part of the deal, but I definitely felt like I started to get into a rhythm. I started a little slow and kind of came on there late and was ready to roll.”

While preseason finales often immediately leave the minds of witnesses ... even their shelf life among coaches is dangerously low ... they often mean the world to players like Grier, who has lingered on NFL rosters since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019. Showcases like Friday could help determine whether he starts next year on an NFL roster or the purgatories of spring leagues like the USFL and XFL.

Grier refused to buy into such tropes on Friday, claiming he was satisfied enough with his summer to go into the finale with a sense of healthy reckless abandon.

"I’ve done a really good job on working with some good mental coaches and stuff, and I felt no stress," Grier said. "I just went out there and played. I started kind of slow but was able to play through it and at any point never felt stressed, never felt pressure.”

The Cowboys and their NFL brethren have until Tuesday to cut down to 53 men on their rosters. Dallas' next game will be for real, as they kickoff the 2022-23 regular season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC). ... and it's likely Dak Prescott will be joined on the roster by one, but not two, of his QB mates.

