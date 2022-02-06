Cowboys BREAKING: Coach Kellen Moore Back to Dallas as Dolphins Hire McDaniel

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in play to such an extent that we’re told Moore is working to assemble a staff he would take to Miami.

FRISCO - The Miami Dolphins’ head coaching search was down to two candidates. But as of Sunday, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was said to be the “front-runner,'' is getting the job.

Meaning Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was in play to such an extent that we’re told Moore was working to assemble a staff he would take to Miami, is now staying at The Star.

There are reports that McDaniel‘s interview with the Dolphins lasted 10 hours … it’s quite likely that Moore’s interview was lengthy as well

But the Dolphins, who are trying to replace the fired Brian Flores, and have a bit of a mess on their hands, are going to ask McDaniel to fix the mess.

Moore, 33, has just four years of coaching experience but has long been viewed as a rising star after guiding the Cowboys offense to No. 1 rankings in various NFL categories.

He was in play. But now he's back in play with Dallas.

McDaniel met with the Dolphins for a lengthy session on Friday, the day before Moore’s meeting. McDaniel’s interview happened at the same time that the 49ers announced the hiring of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as an “assistant head coach” - And maybe as McDaniels’ replacement.

Had Moore departed Dallas, the Cowboys (while hoping he can be retained) believed they had a “safety net” in terms of offensive design and play calling in the form of the head coach Mike McCarthy. Among the names that could be elevated to coordinator are assistant Doug Nussmeier.

But now? Kellen gets to continue to grow in Dallas ... and hopefully helps Dak Prescott continue to do the same.