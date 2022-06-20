Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore: Best Play-Caller in NFL?

Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play caller, followed by Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

FRISCO - Supporters of Kellen Moore will look at the 2021 Dallas Cowboys by the numbers - as the Dallas offensive coordinator he led the club to the top of a number of statistical categories - and completely buy into the Pro Football Focus opinion that he's about as good as anybody in football as a play-caller.

In fact, PFF has Moore in the No. 2 slot.

Critics of Moore ... well, they won't be buying any of it.

And somewhere off to the side is the lingering belief that while Moore might be particularly gifted (and that is the view of the Jones family, for certain, and quarterback Dak Prescott shares that view as Dallas tries to maintain a "top-10 offense''), Kellen isn't even the best play-caller inside The Star.

That honor could easily go to the head coach, Mike McCarthy, who served as his own play-caller for a perennial winner in Green Bay.

But along comes PFF's offering of a ranking of play-callers in the NFL. ... and the guy at the very top might be an almost consensus pick as at least belonging somewhere up there. Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play-caller.

Who is No. 2? Reid is followed by Cowboys coordinator Moore.

Then come a bundle of guys who obviously oversee successful offenses: Bucs coordinator Byron Leftwich, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

As a group of six, that seems a sound collection. We might argue that if we were to survey our own NFL people, and media people, and fans, Shanahan and McVay would be viewed as having been ranked too low. And subjectivity being what it is - and bless PFF's hearts, this isn't about analytics near as much as it's simply "opinion'' - Kellen Moore's ranking is probably the most "controversial'' of all of them.

