Cowboys LB Update: Jaylon, Vander Esch & Lee - 'Showcase' Time

Matthew Postins

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at linebacker as we enter offseason workouts. And for Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Sean Lee? It's 'Showcase' Time.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Sean Lee (starter), Jaylon Smith (starter), Leighton Vander Esch (starter-IR), Ray-Ray Armstrong, Luke Gifford, Justin March, Joe Thomas, Chris Covington, Malcolm Smith.

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Armstrong, Lee, March, Thomas, Smith.

COWBOYS LOST: Chris Covington (released)

COWBOYS RETAINED: Lee, March, Thomas.

COWBOYS GAINED: Francis Bernard (undrafted free agent)

COWBOYS DRAFTED: None.

COWBOYS UNSIGNED: Armstrong, Smith.

WHERE WE STAND: It’s probably the steadiest position group on the team, and certainly the steadiest one on the defensive side. Keeping Lee, March and Thomas gives Smith and Vander Esch all the depth they need going into 2020.

Mike Fisher’s 55-man roster projections on defense

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: Assuming the Cowboys keep their 4-3 front, then you can pencil in Smith, Vander Esch and Lee as the three starters. Understand this — the Cowboys will probably play a lot of nickel formations, which will probably take Lee off the field. 

Or ...

Jaylon Smith shuffles his responsibility just a bit. More on that in a moment.

I say the depth is there, too. March and Thomas are versatile veterans who understand where and how to fit into whatever scheme a team plays. The question going into the spring and summer is whether the Cowboys will keep six linebackers. ... or more? But the key guys seem set.

One of those keys is Jaylon Smith. There has been talk of new coach Mike McCarthy's "four-man front'' defense allowing for the versatility of a "designated rusher'' who might also be the SAM.

Well, Jaylon last year had 12 quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks. He talks all the time with our own Mike Fisher about his love for the blitz. And Smith recently joined Jane Slater and Bobby Belt on The ‘Boys and Girl Podcast to discuss his role.

“Really just some added tools for myself,” Smith said. “Being able to showcase my versatility, being able to run sideline-to-sideline, being able to rush the passer. I’m just looking forward to being able to showcase all of my talents. These guys are putting everyone in the right position, so all I can be is thankful.”

