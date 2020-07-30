CowboyMaven
FRISCO - The environment is altered. And so is the Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL tickets plan for fans.

The Cowboys will not be offering season tickets this year, the team announced in a statement Thursday. Per the statement: 

"Following the policies set by the National Football League, along with government and CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and therefore, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season and will resume in the 2021 NFL season.

The Cowboys are planning to have a certain number of fans in the stadium for home games this season and are offering season ticket holders the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for 2020.

The offered options below:

Single Game Ticket Options for the 2020 Season:

  1. Season ticket holders can choose to opt-in for the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games this season. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase these tickets. It is also important to note that the single game tickets could be in different locations from their normal seats. Single game tickets and parking will be available to purchase via SeatGeek.com. Season ticket holders will receive an email with on-sale information at the end of August if they choose to select this option.
  1. Season ticket holders may also decline the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2020 season. If season ticket holders select this option, then they may not have access to tickets for the 2020 season – they will be able to purchase them through the open platform, but we expect inventory to be extremely limited and they may not be able to get tickets. Season ticket holders will still retain tenure, seat location and associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond.

Season Ticket Invoice Credit (if applicable):

Season ticket holders who have paid their ticket invoice will have the option to apply the credit to future ticket purchases or receive a refund to their original method of payment.

In light of the changes to the 2020 season, we are excited to announce that the Dallas Cowboys will be adding an additional year to the term of seat option agreement(s). This will include an added year of seat location, benefits, and season ticket holder perks associated with their agreement. No seat option payment will be required for the additional year. All seat option fees to date are non-refundable.

Fans who have purchased single game tickets from an official NFL licensed channel for games this season will receive communication from that point of purchase regarding the cancellation of tickets and process to obtain a credit or refund. 

