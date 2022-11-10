The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star as preparations continue for the trip to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and are largely healthy, but ...

One player who could be in doubt is linebacker Anthony Barr. The 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media before practice Wednesday and didn't sound optimistic regarding Barr's injury.

"We're going to hold him (back) today," McCarthy said in response to Barr's practice workload. "I would say limited at best.''

Barr was listed as DNP (did not participate) in the injury report later in the day, and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

Should Barr not suit up against Green Bay, it could give another opportunity to rookie linebacker Damone Clark. The 22-year-old came in for Barr against Chicago and had a solid debut as he played 57 snaps across defense and special teams.

It was his first taste of NFL action, a mere seven months removed from spinal surgery. On Sunday, he might get another chance, and McCarthy said that if Clark gets the nod, he has confidence in the rookie.

"I'm very confident in him," McCarthy said. "I've loved his approach to this position since he arrived. He's an all-day young man. He's always here on weekends, all those things. Love his work ethic, obviously love his ability. ... He just needs as much as he can possibly get on the practice field. We have excellent confidence in him."

Sunday at Lambeau Field will be a special occasion for Mike McCarthy as it is the first time the head coach returns to where it all began.

It could also be another essential learning experience in the career of Damone Clark as he gets playing time against the vaunted Aaron Rodgers ... while lining up next to the vaunted Micah Parsons.

The good news for the fully-rehabbed Clark, who was timed at 22 MPH on the field in his first pro game?

"I feel,'' Clark said, "like myself.''

