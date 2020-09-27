The Dallas Cowboys still feel fine about Tyron Smith's future. But his present, as in today at Seattle?

They'll have to feel good about young undrafted tackles Terence Steele and Brandon Knight.

Tyron Smith (neck) is again inactive vs. the Seahawks, as he was in last week's 40-39 win over Atlanta. In that game, Steele and Knight started at the tackle spots and will do so again today.

Also inactive: QB Ben DiNucci, defensive back Reggie Robinson 53 ILB Rashad Smith, tackle Alex Light and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

There were a pair of Saturday roster moves that told an obvious truth about one starter on defense and a more subtle likelihood about one starter on defense.

The Cowboys shuffled the deck for Sunday's Week 3 visit and beyond with moves involving two key names and an assortment of others.

The key names:

*Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie's problem with his hamstring has now been determined to be severe enough to force the club to move him to the short-term IR list, where he will be required to spend at least three weeks.

*Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and his dealings with a neck problem came with no guarantees for Sunday, so ...

The assortment of others:

*Tackle Eric Smith is once again this week moving up from the practice squad to the active roster. This move was made last week as well, as "Tyron insurance.'' Tyron was ruled out before last Sunday's 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and Eric Smith was in uniform but did not play.

That has unfolded similarly on Sunday in Seattle.

The Cowboys believe that Smith's problems have to do with "stingers,'' as opposed to something structural. They also believe that rest and rehab is all that is required for his eventual return - and that observing those guidelines are good for Tyron's "future'' with the club this season and beyond, as stated by owner Jerry Jones.

*The Awuzie news means Dallas needs more help in the secondary, so a pair of cornerbacks, Saivion Smith from Alabama and Deante Burton of Kansas State are moving up to the varsity.

The Cowboys survived a bit of a scare this week with another starting cornerback as rookie Trevon Diggs missed a mid-week workout with a shoulder problem. Additionally, though, another cornerback starter, Anthony Brown is also on IR. ... so even with the availability of the likes of Jourdan Lewis, Brandon Carr and Daryl Worley, the Dallas secondary will surely be wearing a bullseye against Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense.

And maybe the Dallas offensive tackles will be, too.