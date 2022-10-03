Cowboys Ex Ben DiNucci Gets Tryout as Tua Tagovailoa Backup; Dolphins Sign QB

FRISCO - Ben DiNucci just surfaced. ... because it might be a while before Tua Tagovailoa does.

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, a necessary move given the fact that starting QB Tua has been ruled out for Week 5 ... amid a great deal of league-wide controversy regarding the Dolphins' handling of his concussion-related issues.

The signing of Sinnett is logical in other ways as well, as he spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins, mostly on the practice squad - so he is a known commodity to the Miami organization.

But during this process, the Dolphins also got to know old Dallas Cowboys pal Ben DiNucci, the former pet project of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

DINucci had spent the last couple of seasons in Dallas, once jumping up to start a game - an ill-fated outing at Philadelphia, but otherwise mostly serving on the practice squad. This season he was topped as a Dak Prescott backup by both Cooper Rush (who America has probably heard of by now) and by Will Grier, causing the Cowboys to move on from DiNucci.

Sinnett, who played collegiately at San Diego, also spent time with the Eagles but his work with Miami was deemed good enough to give him the nod as an addition QB in the Dolphins building behind new temp starter Teddy Bridgewater. During the Miami preseason this year, Sinnett completed 52.1 percent of his attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins are 3-1 and play the Jets this weekend. The Cowboys are also 3-1 and play at the Rams, with Rush expected to be the QB and with Prescott seeing the doctor on Tuesday maybe one more week away from returning from his thumb surgery.