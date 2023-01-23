It's a second-quarter problem for the Cowboys as Pollard has exited the playoff game at San Francisco with what looks like a nasty injury.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Playoff football is all about matchups, and for the Dallas Cowboys, this week's Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium offers an interesting one ... Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard against the league-leading 49ers defense.

But alas, a second-quarter problem, as Pollard has exited the game, which is tied 6-all, with what looks like a nasty ankle injury.

We know how Dallas likes to use the running game to set up play-action passes down the field. On top of that, Pollard's quickness and lightning feet are tough to stop ... and if Dallas gets into a short-down situation, Elliott is the hammer who can get those tough yards ...

Dine and Dash indeed.

But the Niners are among the NFL's best run defenses ... and now, if Dallas is going to try to move the ball on the run, it looks like it will be without Pollard.

Dak Prescott's ability to be used as a runner is available ... unfortunately, though, he has two first-half interceptions that mean there is a problem in another area.

Again, this 49ers' defense is as tough as they come, led by the likely Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa.

So, can this Dallas rushing attack that ranks ninth in yards per game do it against the second-best team against the run? And can they now do it without the help of a healthy Pollard?

In two of the last three games (including Tampa Bay on Monday night), Dallas hasn't surpassed 100 rushing yards.

On average, the Cowboys rushing attack posts 134.8 yards per game, but in the last three weeks, that has dropped off a cliff to just 93 per game.

Now for the 49ers' defense, which only allows a league-low 16.3 points per game.

They rank second in the league in rushing yards against, only allowing 79.2 yards per game ... and at Levi's Stadium? That number drops to 66.5 rushing yards. That alone suggests a tough outing for the Cowboys.

However, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' defense has been a little leaky over the last three games. They are now giving up 100 yards per game.

If that wasn't enough, the 49ers lead the league in interceptions (20) and have 44 sacks on the season. So if the running game can't get going, the 49ers' defense can make Prescott pay for any missteps. ... as maybe they already have.

