Cowboys CB Anthony Brown With A Fresh Take On 'The Catch'

'The Catch' Has A Certain Meaning To NFL Fans. But to Dallas Cowboys CB Anthony Brown? As He Battles Injuries To Get Back On The Field, He's Working On A New Definition

FRISCO - Anthony Brown is a native of Tampa, where he surely developed his taste and passion for seafood. He's now a resident of DFW, where his passion for football as a member of the Dallas Cowboys is priority No. 1.

But he still loves that seafood ...

"I came (to The Catch) one day and tried the food," Brown said. "The food was amazing and I was like, 'Wow this food reminds me a lot of my food back home in Tampa' ... The seafood, the gumbo and the beignets."

Brown, 27, is in a transient business - the NFL. But the Cowboys' 2016 sixth-round pick out of Purdue signed a a three-year contract with Dallas last offseason, helping him accomplish a personal goal: To establish roots in DFW.

"We would love to expand throughout the whole entire DFW," Brown said. "We are already looking forward to opening up a new store in the first quarter of 2021.''

Added Aaron Zack of Revolving Mind Investments and one of Brown's partners in "The Catch'' in Denton, a "fast-casual'' seafood restaurant and part of a fast-growing, Texas-centric group of establishments: "This is a great way for A.B. to achieve one of the things he works so hard for. He wants to build a legacy for his family.''

Brown is also working to get back on the field for 4-9 Dallas. He's a starter when healthy, but not one but two different sets of rib injuries have held him back. He's practicing this week hoping to play in Sunday's Week 15 visit from the Niners at noon at AT&T Stadium.

READ MORE: Cowboys Practice Report: Diggs Returns; How's Zeke?

"I'm going to give it a go all week in practice and see how my ribs respond and we will go from there," Brown said. "I believe there is a good chance I could get back on the field this week."

Brown, along with Anthony, Nick and Aaron Zack, are partners with the founders of "The Catch'' (David Weaver and Blake Terry), both of whom come from restaurant-franchising backgrounds. It's all part of Brown's desire to work to grow in many directions. But as much as he likes seafood - he recommends his personal favorite jumbo shrimp, gumbo and beignets at "The Catch,'' and all involved remain that "Crawfish season is coming up in January through April!'' - football season is Brown's personal and professional foundation for success.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Darren Woodson Rips Current Cowboys

On his football team, Brown said, "We can compete with anybody. We believe we can play with anybody.''

And when he says, "The sky is the limit''? Anthony Brown can be talking about both where he wants his Cowboys to go ... and where he wants to take "The Catch.''