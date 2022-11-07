Any time a former head coach goes from the sidelines to the TV booth, talking about former employers and teammates can be a touchy thing.

In the case of former Dallas Cowboys head coach and quarterback Jason Garrett, he's paid to talk about the National Football League for NBC's "Football Night in America," and part of that job as an analyst includes talking about his former two-time employer, the Cowboys.

After watching the Cowboys carve up the Chicago Bears, as Dallas exploded with a 49-point performance in their 49-29 win over the visiting Bears. Garrett had a lot of nice things to say about the Cowboys' offense, specifically offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I simply loved how Kellen Moore dressed it all up with some motion and some formation ..." Garrett said. "When Dak gets out in space, he sees well; he can deliver strikes.''

In their second game since the return of Dak Prescott from injury, the Cowboys' offense played a near-perfect first half, scoring four touchdowns on each of their first four drives.

Prescott was involved in three of the four touchdown plays, opening the game with his first rushing touchdown of the season before throwing touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. It was nearly perfect, with the only blemish being an interception thrown in a two-minute situation right before halftime.

Moore, the offensive coordinator who was promoted to a coaching role under then-head coach Jason Garrett, even serving as the play-caller in 2019, the final season of Garrett's tenure, certainly deserves credit for his part in Dallas' 6-2 start. In that game before the bye, Moore oversaw an offensive unit that put together its first 30+ point performance this year with a balanced offensive approach.

And even without starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard came through as called upon, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

"Great balance throughout,'' Garrett said of the Dallas offense, "and (Dak) was orchestrating it all."

Next up? Dak, Kellen and head coach Mike McCarthy "orchestrating'' their way to Green Bay to meet Aaron Rodgers and his struggling Packers, who are 3-6 and losers of five straight.

