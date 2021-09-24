Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Eagles Killer?

In his last five meetings against Philadelphia, Gregory has 19 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys this week officially activated defensive end Randy Gregory from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he’s eligible to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. ... but another step is required.

He needs to look, and feel like a football player.

Gregory, coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday, had a “really good day (Thursday),” adding that he "jumped out.''

Sounds like he looks and feels like a football player.

Gregory missed the Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Los Angeles Chargers due to a positive test. Because he was out (along with fellow defensive end starter DeMarcus Lawrence, who has a broken foot), the Cowboys had to be creative at end, successfully moving rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to the D-line.

In Thursday's workout, Parsons - who recorded his first career sack in the Chargers game - spent a great deal of time working with the defensive ends. But logically, that group can now be led by Gregory, who despite his personal battles to get on the field over the course of his career has been real trouble in games against the Eagles.

In his last five meetings against Philadelphia, Gregory, the former Cowboys second-round NFL Draft pick from the University of Nebraska, has 19 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys will still need to be creative in finding ways to get to and to contain elusive Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Parsons - who played all 39 of his Week 2 snaps at defensive end but who is now calling himself a "wild bull'' who doesn't need snap restrictions - can be part of that creativity.

But in a more conventional way, so can Randy Gregory.

