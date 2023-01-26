The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are making changes to their coaching staff early in this offseason. ... and at least one observer thinks that might mean a change for Ezekiel Elliott as well.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys' dismissal of running backs coach Skip Peete - who of course served as a mentor to his pupils, including Elliott and first-time Pro Bowler Tony Pollard - has a direct tie to the job security of Elliott.

The way Hill put it: The move "does not bode well" for Elliott's future with the team.

Peete worked on coach Wade Phillips' staff from 2007 to 2012 and then returned for a second stint in Dallas in 2020. Coach Mike McCarthy is overseeing alterations to his staff, with an assortment of "out of contract'' staffers not being asked back. (As a practical matter, we will as always term these "firings.'')

Hill's suggestion is that Zeke is especially close to Peete, and that much is true. At the same time, it is already a matter of record that Elliott (who is still under contract) could represent a cost-cutting move in 2023, as he presently comes with a $16 million cap-hit price tag ... with $11 million to be saved if he is released.

As CowboysSI.com wrote last summer, Elliott and the Cowboys have long been considering the idea of the two-time rushing champ remaining at The Star under the terms of a more cap-friendly deal. Still, there is no doubt emotion involved for players and coaches when moves are made ... witness Micah Parsons' reaction to position coach George Edwards' departure.

