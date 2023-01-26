"All I can say is thank you!'' Micah Parsons writes on Twitter to outgoing Cowboys coach George Edwards. "For raising me like I was one of your own! I wouldn’t have made so many leaps with out you! You will be missed!''

FRISCO - It is time for NFL change ... and this particular change impacts Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons greatly.

George Edwards, the Cowboys' top defensive aide and the head of the linebackers room, is out of contract and is not being retained by Dallas, part of a group of assistant coaches under Mike McCarthy who won't be coming back to The Star in 2023.

And the reaction from Parsons, who has been named as a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year?

"All I can say is thank you!'' Parsons wrote on Twitter. "Not for taking a kid from Harrisburg but for raising me like I was one of your own! I wouldn’t have made so many leaps with out you! You will be missed! #love''

Parsons is one of three finalists named on Wednesday, on a list that also includes San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Kansas City's Chris Jones.

It can certainly be argued - and Parsons does - that his development as a player was the result in part of the association with Edwards, the former Vikings defensive coordinator who has worked under coordinator Dan Quinn the last two years ... with Parsons as his star pupil.

In last season in his rookie campaign, Parsons finished second to Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who suffered through injuries this season and missed eight games.

Parsons was an integral part of the successful Cowboys defense this season, playing both linebacker and defensive end at times. His 13.5 sacks led the team, while he also contributed 65 tackles (14 for loss), 27 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

The other finalists, Bosa and Jones, put up similar numbers, but the award might be Bosa's to lose.

Bosa registered 18.5 sacks, 48 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup. Plus, Bosa did that in 16 games rather than 17 since he missed one game due to injury.

Jones recorded 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

The AP Defensive Player of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors celebration on Feb. 9. ... and to Parsons, clearly, Edwards will be a part of that night's celebration, too.

