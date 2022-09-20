Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs

FRISCO - Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has maintained all along, ever since his offseason release from the Buffalo Bills in a contract dispute, that he had attractive offers to play in 2022.

The former Dallas Cowboys standout just accepted his attractive offer from none other than Tom Brady.

“I still feel like I have a lot left in the tank man,” Beasley recently tweeted, and Tampa Bay apparently agrees as the 33-year-old DFW native will sign with the Buccaneers practice squad before soon being elevated to the active roster, per NFL Network.

According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Brady was involved in the push to sign Beasley.

Last year with the Bills, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. The year before, he also caught 82 balls with Josh Allen as his QB. In his career, the 5-8 SMU product, who started with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, has 550 catches and 34 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers receiving corps is especially needy right now, as Mike Evans is serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are dealing with injuries.

Some Cowboys fans were hoping he might return to Dallas (an idea fueled by Beasley's admiration for Dak Prescott), but that was never a consideration, the club having moved on, with CeeDee Lamb as the top receiver, and now with Noah Brown emerging as a helper as Michael Gallup is about to return to the lineup following knee surgery.

Beasley has always made it clear that he intended to keep playing somewhere, and likely for a contender.

“I’m not retiring,” he tweeted not long ago. And now we know he was right.

