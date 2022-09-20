Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs

Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, just accepted his attractive offer to sign from none other than Tom Brady of the Bucs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has maintained all along, ever since his offseason release from the Buffalo Bills in a contract dispute, that he had attractive offers to play in 2022.

The former Dallas Cowboys standout just accepted his attractive offer from none other than Tom Brady.

“I still feel like I have a lot left in the tank man,” Beasley recently tweeted, and Tampa Bay apparently agrees as the 33-year-old DFW native will sign with the Buccaneers practice squad before soon being elevated to the active roster, per NFL Network.

According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Brady was involved in the push to sign Beasley.

Last year with the Bills, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. The year before, he also caught 82 balls with Josh Allen as his QB. In his career, the 5-8 SMU product, who started with Dallas as an undrafted free agent, has 550 catches and 34 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers receiving corps is especially needy right now, as Mike Evans is serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are dealing with injuries.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

schultz bengals
Play

Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Dallas Cowboys Major Concern?

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was hurt when he got tangled up with a pair of Bengals and now has a knee issue.

By Mike Fisher
jaylon dak zeke
Play

Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Signs With Giants - Will He Help New York Beat Dallas in Week 3?

Jaylon Smith is signing with the New York Giants just in time to begin work preparing for a "Monday Night Football'' visit from the Cowboys.

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons
Play

Micah Parsons 'Defines Elite,' Says McCarthy: Cowboys as NFL Best Defense?

Led by Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has staked a claim as one of the league's best after Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Zach Dimmitt

Some Cowboys fans were hoping he might return to Dallas (an idea fueled by Beasley's admiration for Dak Prescott), but that was never a consideration, the club having moved on, with CeeDee Lamb as the top receiver, and now with Noah Brown emerging as a helper as Michael Gallup is about to return to the lineup following knee surgery.

Beasley has always made it clear that he intended to keep playing somewhere, and likely for a contender.

“I’m not retiring,” he tweeted not long ago. And now we know he was right.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

schultz bengals
News

Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Dallas Cowboys Major Concern?

By Mike Fisher
jaylon dak zeke
News

Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Signs With Giants - Will He Help New York Beat Dallas in Week 3?

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons
News

Micah Parsons 'Defines Elite,' Says McCarthy: Cowboys as NFL Best Defense?

By Zach Dimmitt
rush beng
News

Rush to Judgment: Where's Cooper Rank As Cowboys Top 10 All-Time Backup QB?

By Richie Whitt
1F9579BB-9DCB-4FCA-8319-7999D3E615E2
News

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19074584_168388359_lowres
News

Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’

By Bri Amaranthus
noah brown
News

'Noah Brown is a Stud!' Cowboys Rave About 'No-Name WR' After Upset Win Over Bengals

By Mike Fisher
rush beng
News

Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?

By Mike Fisher