Should Dak Prescott's Cowboys Sign WR Cole Beasley as Injury Replacement?

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have whispered hints that they might, at some point during this training camp, realize a need for a veteran receiver. And that was before Monday, when it was learned that James Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months.

Would Cole Beasley be interested in coming back to his hometown team?

"To play with Dak,'' Beasley wrote on Twitter in response to a question about a Dallas reunion, "I would.''

Beasley, a Little Elm, Texas native, wasn't necessarily on Dallas' hot list before Monday and maybe he's still not. First on the totem pole of QB Dak Prescott wideout targets is CeeDee Lamb, and after that, there is confidence in rookie Jalen Tolbert while Michael Gallup finishes the month rehabbing after knee surgery.

We believe that a name like Will Fuller or TY Hilton is a more likely Cowboys target. But it is nevertheless interesting that if Dallas ever called Beasley, he'd answer. ... and it is worth noting that Beasley knows the Cowboys' lay of the land; his adjustment period would likely be a quick one.

The diminutive Beasley is now 33, so maybe his seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Cowboys are a thing of the past. But he did establish himself as a quality receiver in Dallas after joining the club as a UDFA, and then his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

While in Buffalo, Beasley said some rather insulting things about the way the Cowboys do business, and also was a lightning rod for controversy due to his anti-vaccination position on COVID-19.

But it can be argued that Beasley, who starred at SMU, is one of the top free agent weapons still available, and that would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room full of potential. Indeed, he reportedly has bidders waiting for him to make a decision.

Would Dallas do it? Maybe not. Would Beasley do it? His admiration for Dak Prescott as a player and as a person makes that so.

