Jerry Jones Leaves 'Em Laughing: Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott & Cooper Rush React to 'QB Controversy'

FRISCO - They're not laughing at Jerry. They're laughing with him.

Sort of.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush "got a good laugh" over team owner Jerry Jones' comments about wishing for a quarterback controversy - a "dilemma," he termed it - if it meant backup Rush would put together a series of victories while starter Prescott continues to heal from his thumb surgery following his Week 1 injury on Sept. 11.

"He just wants to win games and that's what we all want to do," Rush said of Jones. "I definitely don't dream as big as Jerry ... We just want to keep winning.''

The journeyman Rush did that in Week 2 over the Bengals and will be asked to do the same Monday night at the Giants.

Against Cincinnati, Rush - in his second career start and his second career win - completed 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Dallas hopes for more of the same in the upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup at 2-0 New York.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did his best to put a "stop'' to any talk that there will be a "controversy" and that Prescott will be the No. 1 QB when he is cleared to return to action - which could occur in the coming weeks.

Rush does not aspire to steal Prescott's job. He simply aspires, for now, to win one more game.

Said Rush: "That's the goal. That's the plan. As long as I'm in there, that's my job. Rely on those guys on defense and our offensive line and receivers and play within the system and trust them and get the job done."

Anything beyond that? It's worth a fun laugh.

