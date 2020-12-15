Cowboys Coordinator Nolan Speaks Up On Firing Rumors

When A Source Tells NFL Network That 'Something Has To Change,' Does It Mean The Dallas Cowboys will Fire Mike Nolan? The Defensive Coordinator Has A Response

FRISCO - “Something has to change.”

That’s the word from a Dallas Cowboys source regarding new coach Mike McCarthy’s leadership of the team. We know that the Jones family plan is not to relieve McCarthy of his duties after just one failed season.

But when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport quotes a team source as saying, “Something has to change”?

If that “something” is actually a “someone,” fingers logically point to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

To begin this week following his team's good effort in a 30-7 win at Cincinnati, Nolan addressed the rumors.

“I don’t even think about it,'' Nolan said when asked if he expects to remain the coordinator in 2021. "I take it a day at a time.”

There is wisdom there. The social-media catcalls directed at Nolan are understandable; the internet "reports'' of his impending doom from unreliable "media outlets'' are not.

Here's what's fair: Injuries have taken a toll on the team, but relative to the rest of the NFL, not in any notable way to the Cowboys defense. Essentially the same collection of players that have in the last few years performed for a middling Dallas defense now do so for one of the poorest defenses in NFL history.

The Cowboys entered Sunday’s matchup at Cincinnati ranking last in points allowed (393), points per game (32.8) and rushing yards and their 29th in takeaways (11).

For the moment, it’s a credit to Nolan and his defensive players that they “bought in” together to crush the Bengals 30-7, a blowout keyed by three takeaways and a defensive TD. But still lingering is the unusual decision to attempt an offseason installation of a new defensive scheme without the benefit - due to COVID - of an actual offseason.

Said COO Stephen Jones, asked if he could have a 2020 do-over: “I think the biggest thing would be just maybe not diving in headfirst in changing, a total change of our scheme.”

The Cowboys are now at 4-9 with only the slimmest hopes of an NFL playoff berth. McCarthy has refused to specifically place blame on his close friend Nolan. At the same time the head coach has spent the last week repeatedly using the word “accountability.”

The finger-pointing has been focused on Mike Nolan. Combine the phrases “accountability“ with “something has to change“ ... and it seems it’s more than just fingers that point at the job security of the defensive coordinator.

But Nolan is right. The talk can happen now. But the move will happen ... if and when it happens. And therefore ...

"I prefer not to even answer the question because it’s not even what’s on my mind,'' Nolan said. "When that time comes, we’ll deal with it if there's a change."