It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football.

Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike Fisher (who has known Bayless for 32 years) calls him - who has made a TV career out of pretending to be a Cowboys "fan,'' "expert'' and "insider.''

Yes. Pretending.

And yes, following a 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, FS1 embarrassment Skip Bayless is trying to lead the charge to have Rush replace Prescott for the Cowboys.

"You can't trust my coach or my quarterback with big games on the line," Bayless said on Undisputed, emphasizing the "my'' as part of his fraudulent attempt to fake his connection with the team. "I told you that this game in the end would be all about Dak Prescott. It would be his game to lose and was it ever."

While the Cowboys did lose to a struggling Packers team, Prescott was far from the singular issue for the loss. Prescott completed 27-of-46 passes for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite that, though, Bayless claimed to have more faith in Rush and the fact that he went 4-1 as the starter while Prescott was injured.



"The bar got set much higher for Dak because of what Cooper Rush did, he saved the Cowboys season," Bayless said. "In the biggest games, Dak does not come up big very often."



"I'll give you maybe two games where he excelled in a big game, but I see it way more often with Cooper Rush. Yesterday I missed Cooper Rush."

Yes, Prescott has looked rusty at times in his return from injury, but there is no reason to believe that he'll be benched anytime soon for Rush, regardless of how much Bayless clamors for it.

As Prescott goes, the Cowboys offense goes, and he has shown throughout his career that when he is on that the Cowboys offense can be one of the best in the NFL.

And something else that has been "shown throughout his career'': Bayless fools some of the people some of the time by latching onto the most attention-getting issues, and picking a contrarian side. So, as with LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA, he re-packages himself as a Cowboys-hater or Cowboys-lover depending on which angle can fool for eyeballs into watching.

The Cowboys aren't foolish enough to think Rush is superior to Prescott. And in regard to Bayless' "coverage'' of the Cowboys - low-lighted by his doubting the faith of Tom Landry, questioning the sexuality of Troy Aikman and attacking Prescott for his mental health "weakness'' - hopefully, Cowboys fans aren't foolish, either.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!