Cowboys ‘Volleyball’: QB Dak Prescott Interception Issue: ‘They All Suck!'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott again saw his interception total for the season grow with one resulting in a Pick-Six in overtime that ended the game.

The Dallas Cowboys are enduring a crushing defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-34 on Sunday that saw them drop to 10-4.

And once again, interceptions are a central problem.

After being up 27-10 early in the third quarter, the Cowboys stalled in the second half.

For quarterback Dak Prescott, another multiple interception day (fourth of the season) was the catalyst for a Jaguars revival, with his second being the game-ender in overtime - and he isn't happy about it.

"I take every loss on the chin," Prescott said. "I think that's my job as a quarterback, to put us in positions to win, and eliminate the mistakes and the potential chances to allow them to score after turnovers. That's what's frustrating about it, whether it's a tipped ball, whether it's an unfortunate interception, whatever it is.

“They all suck."

Dak's two interceptions on Sunday bring his total for the season to 11 (eight in his last six games), just two shy of his career high. The loss to the Jaguars was made even worse by how the game ended.

After the Cowboys' defense forced a stop, Dak and the offense went to work. Making their way to near mid-field and facing a third down, Prescott scrambled and hit receiver Noah Brown in the chest. But the ball bobbled up, was intercepted, and returned for a touchdown - game over.

For Dak, it is all about the balance of being aggressive while not taking unnecessary chances.

"The first (interception), I've just got to not even try to throw the ball right there, feeling the guy grab me and just tuck the ball and take the sack and just move on to the next play," he said, promising to “tuck it” next time.

“It's tough,” he said, “treading that line, trying to make a play, trying to be aggressive, and at the same time not putting the ball at risk."

While many criticized Dak for yet another multiple-interception game, the quarterback, aside from the two errant throws, was largely productive. He completed 23 of his 30 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Prescott only had one incompletion (15 of 16) for 137 yards and two touchdowns at halftime. But costly turnovers in the second half proved the difference as the Cowboys again coughed up a game that they had in their grasp due to costly turnovers.

And maybe it’s fair to say that it’s not just Dak with the picks. Given the number of “cough-ups” and “unlucky bounces”? It’s the “Volleyball” Cowboys as a team earning ownership of the plague.

