Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys made a statement to the NFL and sent a message to Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday Night Football.

The 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts moves the Cowboys to 9-3, ahead of Beckham Jr.'s much-publicized Monday and Tuesday visit to DFW ...

And it is assumed OBJ was watching.

"Obviously he can help us right now,'' Dak Prescott said after the win. "But he’s going to help us in the future just as much.''

There is an "if'' in there somewhere, as OBJ is a free agent. But Dallas' best sales pitch might've been more about action than talk.

After a somewhat disjointed first half, Dallas got its stuff together and reeled off a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys have now exceeded 40 points in three of their last five games, and exceeded 50 points three times in the last two years.

How does that stack up to Odell bidders like the Bills and the Giants? Well, the rest of the entire league has combined for just three 50-point games in that time period.

Good message, right, CeeDee Lamb, as to why OBJ should choose Dallas?

Said Lamb? “Why? Look at us. We’re winning. Envision yourself in this offense. … Understand you’re gonna put yourself in this offense …

"I’m sure as hell he would love it. I’m sure.”

For quarterback Prescott, in terms of the potential acquisition of Beckham Jr., that'll mean the more the merrier.

"We're trying to be as great as we can be in every aspect," Prescott said. "Trying obviously to make a run at the Super Bowl, you want to make sure you have as many weapons as you can - That you're fully loaded in every direction and just planning for the future."

Adding Beckham Jr. to this mix almost seems unfair. But if you thought this team would rest on its laurels, think again.

"Right now, this team is resilient," Prescott said. "It's been our mantra, our motto, and we're not satisfied about scoring 50. We're going to continue to get better."

That want for consistent improvement and self-awareness has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys through 12 games. And as for getting better, a particular free agent who surely was watching the blowout of the Colts would certainly help that cause.

OBJ will meet with owner Jerry Jones and team officials on Monday morning, will attend a Dallas Mavs game at night, and then will meet with Dak and the team's "Leadership Council'' on Tuesday.

Said Jones: "You know what he’s going to see with Dak and what a good feeling that would be to have his as a teammate. I would say that about all the people he might want to meet. He has some personality that is conducive to team chemistry - Odell does.''

He also has some talent (if his knee is healthy) to combine with the Cowboys to send more messages to the NFL.

