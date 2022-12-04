FRISCO - Opinions are like noses: Everybody has one, and most of them smell.

That is our cautionary reminder as breathless media reports come in as to Odell Beckham Jr. arriving at the backdoor of the Giants facility on Friday, and on what OBJ ate at his recruiting dinner in Buffalo on Saturday …

And most important to Cowboys Nation, what is on the itinerary for the free agent wideout when on Monday he arrives here at The Star in Frisco.

Our NFL Network colleague has added a couple of nuggets to what we think we know with his Sunday morning report …

Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field .. a problem for a player coming off knee surgery while hoping for a $20 million APY contract.

And the other new wrinkle? We can apparently forget the idea that “once Jerry Jones gets you in the building, he won’t let you leave.”

Why? Because of this report that suggests that by Wednesday, Beckham wants to be home with his family to weigh his final decision.

That doesn’t have to sway anybody who thinks Dallas will win The OBJ Sweepstakes,” a group that includes Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman.

We might add, though, that if OBJ can’t really establish his healthy readiness, or at least a timeline that comes with some financial protection from the team writing the checks (see "OBJ Can Fly, But Not Run?''), it won’t only be the Beckham family needing to take a breath to think about this.

It’ll be the Jones family as well.

