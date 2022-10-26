Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup

When Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup finally returned to the lineup in Week 4, he was welcomed back with open arms. It marked Gallup's first start since tearing his ACL in Week 17 of last season. Additionally, he was being added to an offense that struggled to get much going throughout the first three weeks of this season.

However, the hoped-for impact has yet to be seen from Gallup.

Gallup is averaging the fewest yards per game of his career this season, while also posting a career-low in yards per reception. Against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, it remained much of the same.

For just the third time in his career, Gallup failed to record a catch in a game. Following Dallas' 24-6 victory over Detroit, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stated a desire to get the fifth-year receiver back on track.

“That’s on me,” Moore said. “I feel like we’ve got to find a way to get Michael going. He’s done everything we’ve asked and done a great job."

“Had the two targets, missed those opportunities. We’ve just got to get him more involved. He’s a great example of a guy who can help us in some of those situations we need to improve on.”

That's an "apology'' of sorts from Moore. But is it really merited? Consider ...

*Week 7 marked Dak Prescott's first game back from injury.

*The game script did not allow for an excess of plays.

*The game script also caused the running game to make sense.

*If Dallas can win with a defense-first mindset, it will try to do so.

*Maybe, like Dak, Gallup is still working through some "rust'' of his own?

Nonetheless, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy sees better days ahead for Gallup.

“Whether it’s Michael or any of the other receivers, I just think more of the opportunities will come because the efficiency was definitely there,” McCarthy said. “The ball was distributed in the 59-play volume, I thought Dak and Kellen and the way the game was called, the ball was definitely distributed properly.”

The Cowboys now look ahead to the No. 6 passing defense of the Chicago Bears this upcoming Sunday, as Gallup will have a chance to get back on track, while getting "more involved" in the NFC showdown.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!