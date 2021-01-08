Cowboys Ex Beasley Raps For Bills In NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are not sure if Cole Beasley will be healthy enough to play. But music aficionados certainly believe the man can play.

Music, that is.

The Bills receiver Cole Beasley, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, dropped his latest song at midnight Thursday morning. He'd previously announced on his social media channels that the track he was dropping was titled "sometimes."

The song is now available for download on Apple Music.

This is the first song Beasley has released since he unveiled his debut album, "The Autobiography," in May 2018. That album came after he released his first single, "80 Stings," in January 2018.

Back in 2018, the Little Elm native and SMU product said he had been making music over the last two years after he put his kids to bed at night. He went on to say that family comes first, followed by his playing career, and then music.

“Some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that WILL NOT change,” Beasley has said. "I simply want to make music for the people who are constantly searching for something new to hear.”

Beasley's former Cowboys teammates, including Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant, have always been very supportive of his music.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week that he's "not sure" if Beasley will be able to practice today, or if he'll be able to play on Saturday vs the Colts. But either way, Beasley ... can play.