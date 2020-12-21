Cowboys Ex Dez Scores, Throws Up X, Voices Ravens 'Love'

Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Scores And Throws Up The Ravens X: 'There's Love In My Heart for Baltimore, Forever'

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson scrambled outside the pocket but he initially could not find anyone open downfield against the Jaguars.

Just as he was about to throw the ball away, wide receiver Dez Bryant circled back in the end zone, never quitting on the play. In that instant, Jackson fired the ball to Bryant, who managed his first touchdown reception in over three years.

Bryant immediately flashed his trademark "X," crossing both arms in front of him in celebration. Jackson and almost the entire Ravens' sideline imitated the gesture

Afterward, Bryant could not hide his emotions about his role in the 40-14 victory.

“I had to hold back … I’m being honest, I had to hold back my tears, because like I said, it was very emotional," Bryant said. "That love is real – I’m not joking when I say that. These guys here, they are 100. They are amazing, phenomenal people. Win, lose, or draw, I swear, there’s love in my heart for Baltimore forever.”

It's been a long road back for Bryant who has battled injuries and missed two vital games this season after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The touchdown was Bryant's only reception against the Jaguars. However, he had several key blocks and drew the attention of the secondary, which helped his teammates find space in the secondary.

Bryant has also been a mentor to many of Baltimore's young wide receivers with his work ethic and ability to run effective routes.

"His personality brings a lot out of everybody – his energy, the presence he brings," said Marquise Brown, who had six receptions for 98 yards against Jacksonville. "So, just for him to get that touchdown, we were excited. Everybody was throwing up the ‘X.’ I’m happy for him.”

Two weeks ago, Bryant was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list even though he said he tested negative several times. He was pulled off the field shortly before the Week 13 game against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, which was especially frustrating.

As a result, Jackson wanted to make sure Bryant would make up for the lost time against Jacksonville.

The strategy worked.

Bryant caught his first touchdown pass since Dec. 10, 2017.

“Man, we were throwing up the ‘X.’ We wanted to do that against Dallas – me and Marquise were talking about that," Jackson said. "It just happened today, and I’m happy he was the one throwing it up before we did.

"Three years – that’s incredible. He came back, got open on a broken-down play, and he did the rest. Hats off to him.''

