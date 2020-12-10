Cowboys Ex: Dak Should Get Out of Dallas

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears is taking a side in an imagined conflict involving injured QB Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys.

Spears' take follows remarks from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan (with Shan Shariff and our own Mike Fisher), Jones explained how Prescott will have to avoid taking hits as a runner to stay on the field and frankly stay with the Cowboys.

“I always handicapped, to some degree, Dak, because of the fact that he’s so effective and has been in his career running, in the running game, and his ability to take it down and get the big play and get the yards,'' Jones said. “I’ve always known that he couldn’t do that like that for long in the NFL. You can’t do that.''

As Fish has pointed out, Jones' comments are about protecting Prescott, not insulting him. But Spears seems to be interpreting it differently ... saying on TV that Prescott should forge an escape from Dallas and join the San Francisco 49ers.

We have a great deal of respect for Spears and the way he approaches his job without being a pot-stirrer. But ...

*Nobody has explained exactly how Dak can leave. He'll either be signed by Dallas long-term next season, or be franchise-tagged by the Cowboys.

*There is, we suppose, some oddball scenario in which Dak simply refuses to be a Cowboy ever again. But there is absolutely no indication of that. He recently bought a home in Prosper, he's still showing up at The Star on a regular basis for treatment on his surgically-repaired ankle, and he continues to refer to the Cowboys as "his team.''

*There is also no indication that the Cowboys wish to part with Dak.

"He's our leader,'' COO Stephen Jones has said repeatedly.

Indeed, in Jerry's comments to Shan and Fish, his comparisons of Dak to other QB's was actually flattering. Jones brought up Troy Aikman and Russell Wilson.

"The quarterback in Seattle is the best I’ve ever seen at sustaining success with his mobility,'' Jerry said. "But he sure is good at it, and he just does not get hit with a lot of impact. And, so, Dak can do that. Dak will do that, and he can evolve to where he just will take less and less hits. And he has to or else we won’t have him to play.”

This isn't Jerry dissing Dak; it's Jerry wanting the best for Dak. And unless one believes that the grass is always greener, there is simply no evidence that "the best for Dak'' will be happening anywhere but in Dallas.