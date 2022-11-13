Cowboys Source: RB Ezekiel Elliott Could Be 'Held Out for His Own Good' at Packers

Two storylines have dominated the week for the Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay for the first time since his firing and the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Well, not counting the OBJ Sweepstakes, of course.

Elliott suffered a knee sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and has been touch-and-go regarding his game status for Sunday ever since. Head coach Mike McCarthy told media at The Star on Friday that despite Elliott completing all of practice, he still has one final test ahead of him.

​"I thought Zeke had a good day of practice," McCarthy said. "A big part of what today is to see how the guys respond. Tomorrow [Saturday] will be the final test. I thought he had a quality practice, took all his reps in the team period.

"He did all the team period ... He did everything."

On Friday's injury report, Elliott's official game status is listed as questionable, although owner Jerry Jones has a feeling No. 21 will suit up at Lambeau Field.

"I do," Jones said 105.3 The Fan on if he thinks Elliott will play. "Everything I've seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he's on go."

Saturday felt like D-Day for Elliott and his chances of playing in McCarthy's return to Lambeau. Having suffered an injury to the same knee last season, it does feel like the Cowboys are taking a cautious approach with Elliott. And really, there will be a true “final test” on Sunday pregame in Green Bay when a key decision - with continued caution - will be made.

Note this: Dallas took four running backs to Wisconsin on this trip, adding Qadree Ollison from the practice squad.

That’s a hint. And another: On Sunday morning, a team source tells our Mike Fisher: "Sometimes you have to hold a player back for his own good.''

The Cowboys have a "healthy" 6-2 record, so there is no need to rush Elliott back, but - as much as faith has in Tony "He's a Man!'' Pollard, it would be nice to have No. 21 out there.

He just has to make it through the real "final test'' - or "be held back for his own good.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!