The Dallas Cowboys fell again it the Divisional Round and the manner in which the game was lost will leave a sour taste in their mouth.

The more things change, the more they stay the sour same.

The Dallas Cowboys fell 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, marking the second consecutive year in which Mike McCarthy's team was bundled out of the playoffs by Kyle Shanahan's squad.

The Cowboys did all they could in the first half to put their best foot forward, but Dak Prescott's interceptions again reared their ugly head, and the penalty issues that have plagued the team this season also made an unwelcome return.

The Cowboys also lost running back Tony Pollard late in the first half to what is now being called a fractured fibula. The offense wasn't the same and McCarthy knew it.

"Losing Tony [Pollard] was also a shot," coach McCarthy said. "Tony is clearly one of, if not our most productive player. That was a big blow for us."

How the Cowboys consistently shot themselves in the foot will leave a sour taste in their mouth. The defense played outstanding but was noticeably tired as the game went on.

Unfortunately, Prescott couldn't bring back his heroics from Tampa Bay, and again, two costly interceptions will be the headline. Dak completed 23 of his 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown along with those two interceptions.

With the season now over, attention will turn to the several decisions that need to be made. The contract statuses of Pollard, linebacker, Leighton Vander Etch and tight end Dalton Schultz, along with offensive and defensive coordinators in Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, both of whom will interview or have interviewed for head coaching positions with various teams.

A lot of noise has been centered around Mike McCarthy's job during the build-up to the game as Cowboys head coach, but Jones quickly squashed that.

"No, no, not at all," Jones said. "This is very sickening to not win tonight."

Will Jones change his tune over the coming weeks? We know how liked McCarthy is in the Dallas locker room, but this fan base is starting to grow tired of the lack of success.

The Cowboys more than did enough to secure progression to the NFC Championship game, but here we sit, after yet another failed Divisional Round game, wondering "what if."

From players to head coaches and everything in between, many tough questions will need answers over the coming weeks in Frisco.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!