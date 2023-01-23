The Dallas Cowboys are once again heading home after falling short of the NFC Title game. But Jerry Jones stands by his men.

It has now been 9,877 days since the Dallas Cowboys have advanced past the Divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

Let that sink in.

A team that entered the 2022 season with the highest of expectations, and somehow managed to keep those lofty goals despite injuries, bad luck, and countless egregious mistakes, is now going home once again falling to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 on Sunday night.

And at the end of the day, it was just more of the same thing that Cowboys fans have seen for the last 27 years.

And yet ... owner Jerry Jones said in his postgame visit that he's standing by QB Dak Prescott, standing by coach Mike McCarthy, standing by ...

Well, maybe standing by and doing nothing.

"Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,'' Jones said. "My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. ... I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.''

Jerry said some of the same things about coach Mike McCarthy, who is safe going forward.

But ... the offense could not move the football, the defense was worn down, and there were costly mistakes and missed opportunities.

A pair of Prescott interceptions, a dropped pick by Trevon Diggs, back-to-back defensive holding calls, back-to-back bone-headed plays from tight end Dalton Schultz, and more.

All game-defining. All, when it mattered most.

A team, that is widely regarded by some as one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, has now lost its most important game of the season to a rookie quarterback - to Mr. Irrelevant no less.

Perhaps, after yet another aggravating, soon-to-be controversy-creating loss, it could be time for the Cowboys to take a long hard look in the mirror.

Or perhaps, we will see more of the same excuses and 'coach speak' as we have seen for the last two and half-plus decades.

Which will surely be followed this spring and summer by the powers that be calling the 2023 Cowboys draft a success, and proclaiming the roster to be 'one of the most talented' the franchise has had.

But unless something is drastically changed somewhere along the assembly line, the Cowboys will likely be finding themselves in this exact same position a year from now. But Jerry says nothing is really going to change.

So ... nothing, we suppose, is really going to change.

