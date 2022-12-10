Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Witten spoke with Bri Amaranthus of CowboysSI.com about his coaching future and whether or not that may include a track to the NFL.
"Certainly, you have aspirations to get back and to coach [in the NFL]," Witten said, "I'm kind of all in on this coaching thing."
With Witten finding success so quickly in his newest endeavor, the conversation about working towards coaching at the highest level, the NFL, is something Witten has acknowledged, specifically coaching the Cowboys.
“Yeah, I think so," Witten said on if he could see himself coaching the Cowboys. “I know Mr. Jones and what he looks at for a coach. We have a great relationship and their family, and so yeah, I think absolutely somewhere down the line. I can see that happen."
While he never could capture the elusive Lombardi Trophy in his 17-year playing career, coaching could offer him his next shot at winning the Super Bowl.
