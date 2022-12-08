Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently.

Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently.

Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast.

"I think sooner than later (I'll come back). I really enjoy the current job I have ... But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret," Payton told Brady and co-host Jim Gray. "We’ll kind of see what happens.

"But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully, next year.”

Payton, who wrapped up his 16-year tenure as the New Orleans Saints' head coach last year, has moved onto Fox Sports' NFL coverage.

Payton has made it clear that he'd only come out of retirement for the right opportunity after amassing a 152-89 regular season record as the Saints' boss. He wasted no time in proposing a hypothetical scenario where he and Brady, a former frequent adversary from their shared NFC South days, work together.

"Who says Tommy's coming to Fox right away?" Payton declared, referencing the deal in place for Bucs QB Brady to become Fox's lead analyst upon his retirement.

He declined to elaborate, hinting at potential tampering issues. "Clearly, we don't want to get another team in trouble."

As it stands, there will likely be at least two coaching vacancies come this offseason, in Carolina and Indianapolis.

And the Cowboys? The rumor mill rarely sleeps on this, often citing his past connection to the organization. Prior to taking the Saints' job, Payton served as Dallas' quarterbacks coach under Bill Parcells (2003-05) and is widely considered responsible for discovering Tony Romo. Payton is also especially friendly with the Jones family.

But ...

McCarthy has the Cowboys (9-3) trending in the right direction, one that's currently closing in on the NFC's top Wild Card spot. He has pushed most of the right buttons, and the "hot seat'' stuff has cooled.

Speculation will likely rise once more if the Cowboys endure another playoff disappointment, though what's often left out of the conversation is that any potential suitor would owe the Saints compensation if he was hired thanks to a contract that lasts through the 2024 season.

The old Jon Gruden going rate: Two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

For Cowboys fans who have in the last two years pined (or whined?) for a change? It might be more wise to continue to root for the present regime, continuing this week as McCarthy and the Cowboys continue their push for the postseason when they take on the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

