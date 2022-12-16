Cowboys 'Should've' Lost to Texans! - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Should the Dallas Cowboys have lost to the Houston Texans? Patrick Mahomes believes so.

The Dallas Cowboys escaped last Sunday with a win over the Houston Texans. Despite having to come from behind, the Cowboys were able to get it done in the end.

The Cowboys have moved on to preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that has playoff implications, while the one-win Texans will host the Kansas City Chiefs. In his preparation for the Texans, Chiefs quarterback and Texas native Patrick Mahomes spoke about the Texans' near-win versus the Cowboys.

"I think you saw last week, they played a great football team in the Cowboys." Mahomes said about the Texans. "They were down there where they probably should've won."

The Texans did play well; after all, they held a lead over the Cowboys for the majority of the game. If it wasn't for the heroics of Dak Prescott, who led a game-winning 98-yard drive after tossing two interceptions, there'd be a great deal of worry in Dallas.

The (relative) struggles of Prescott and the Cowboys offense even have some questioning about whether the QB is the "weak link." But that hasn't stopped the Cowboys from continuing to build around Prescott after adding veteran wide-out T.Y. Hilton via free agency while also being near a deal to sign Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys will have their doubters; maybe Mahomes is one of them. But that won't stop the Cowboys from continuing to push toward their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

