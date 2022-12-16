“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”

FRISCO - After all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and posturing, a Dallas Cowboys fan likely feels twisted into a knot featuring both "anticipation'' and "skepticism.''

Here comes another twist, team owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''

That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign withthe Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.

Is this about playing in the regular season? Apparently not.

About playing in the postseason? Maybe.

About a one-year contract - or really, a three-month contract - that is mostly about a wing and a prayer and finishing up his knee rehab at The Star under the supervision of Cowboys medical people, maybe leading to Jones having the inside track on re-signing Beckham when he's fully healthy (and maybe back to being worth $20 million APY)?

Who knows?

“There’s a good chance he will (sign with Dallas),'' Jones said, "with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

This arrangement would help Beckham's rehab, and if he ever got healthy enough to play for the 2022 Cowboys as they push for a Super Bowl run, that would be helpful, too.

Jones’ confidence here certainly points to this process being near the finish line, which bring an end to one of the longest-running free agency sagas in NFL history.

The "anticipation'' of what Beckham can do, however, should probably be tempered, as he himself has suggested he'd like another month before he takes the field.

Is there also a reason to slow the "skepticism''? Maybe in the sense at as we've been suggesting since late October, Jones has "The Itch'' to make an impactful move ... even if the move doesn't actually have any impact.

One more item: Beckham is a controversial figure; the word "circus'' has been mentioned in the Dallas locker room that Jones insists he's about to join. Part of his turbulent history involves what some would cite as a lack of loyalty. He helped the Rams with the Super Bowl (when he got hurt) and has since bad-mouthed them for not giving him an offer. Before that, he pushed his way to the Browns and then, with the help of his father, bad-mouthed his way out of Cleveland. And before that, he "burned bridges'' as he shoved his way out of the Giants, causing some in New York to find it outrageous that the Giants join Dallas on his wish list.

So what - if Jerry's pledge comes true - are the Cowboys really buying here?

More "twists,'' at the very least.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!