Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a sensational performance against the Philadelphia Eagles as he has taken the WR1 role with both hands.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve 40-34 to move to 11-4, and CeeDee Lamb was a big reason why.

With a matchup against the vaunted Eagles secondary, he played as if he has something to prove.

Maybe because he does.

“There were questions - you can say it,” Lamb said last week, being honest about the doubts some Cowboys observers had coming into 2022 about his ability to be a "No. 1.'' “If anybody else has questions, feel free to come ask.”

Or ... just watch him play.

In the second quarter, Lamb took the game over. Quarterback Dak Prescott found Lamb on back-to-back plays of five and seven yards, and then three plays later, the duo linked up for a 36-yard touchdown.

But the pair wasn't done. Later in the quarter, Prescott hit Lamb on three consecutive plays of six, four, and 14 yards as the Pro Bowl wideout took over the game.

Coming into the weekend, the top three receivers in the NFL in terms of percentage of their teams' production were the Raiders' Davante Adams, the Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Lamb.

Additionally, to this point, there are five pass-catchers with 135 targets or more this season. Lamb is tied with the Chiefs' Travis Kelce with those 135.

There are other names that need to be in this conversation, including Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Miami's Tyreek Hill, injured Rams star Cooper Kupp and more.

But Lamb is in the conversation. And for now, that's saying plenty.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had great praise for his young receiver after yet another superb showing.

"CeeDee has just been dynamite all year," McCarthy said. "Obviously [he's] getting the attention because of his performance level. Very gifted young receiver, just love his tenacity and tenacity with a smile ...

"I thought CeeDee played big."

Lamb was dominant in the first half as he totaled eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. He would finish with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and he had a simple message for his outstanding performances of late.

"Oh, I'm locked in for sure," Lamb said.

The receiver only caught two passes in the second half, as the Eagles needed to shut him down. They tried as Lamb still managed to snag a touchdown, his eighth for the year (a career-high).

"They were frickin' doubling me,'' Lamb said with a smile. "They knew what they were doing."

Lamb has 17 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games and with 1.207 yards on 81 catches for .... TDs has surpassed all his career highs ... with two games remaining.

Dynamite, indeed.

