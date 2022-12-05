‘No Ceiling!’ Cowboys Malik Hooker Gets Revenge Over Colts

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys completely dismantled the Indianapolis Colts on national television Sunday night, forcing five turnovers and scoring 54 points in the process.

The defense had another stellar performance, causing Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to throw three interceptions and lose one fumble.

Former Colts draft pick Malik Hooker, now with the Cowboys, had an interception in the second quarter that set up the Dallas touchdown just before the half, and also scooped up a fumble in the fourth quarter then ran 38 yards for a touchdown.

That touchdown was part of a 33-point fourth quarter by the Cowboys. … and a 54-19 decision.

Was there a little extra motivation for Hooker to play against his old team for the first time?

“It was special,” Hooker said, via the team’s website. “To be able to go out there and perform against the team that drafted me, that believed in me, it was special for me to go out there and perform like that. It was definitely a game for me that I wanted to perform [well] in, and not just because it was the Colts. I just felt like it was due . . . I just wanted to put my best foot forward.”

That fourth quarter included four of the five Colts turnovers and is indicative of how dominating this Cowboys defense can be.

Hooker commented further on the defense in general, saying "there ain't no ceiling" for this defense.

The Cowboys hope the offense and defense continue to click through a long playoff run.

