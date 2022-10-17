Skip to main content

Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson has been an unsung offensive playmaker against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. 

After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. 

But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson, Dallas now finds itself within one possession against their arch rival on Sunday Night Football. 

Ferguson -- who has an increased role in prime time due to the injury to starting tight end Dalton Schultz -- weaved and worked his way past Eagles defenders for a seven-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

Ferguson had just three receptions for 20 yards entering Week 6. But his touchdown grab gave him three catches for 38 yards for the game.. 

The rookie could've had a 13-yard catch in the first quarter, but a block-in-the-back penalty by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb negated the gain and Dallas' chance at first half momentum. 

Following Ferguson's touchdown, the Eagles responded with a score of their own, as Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for seven-yard touchdown. The score ended a 13-play, 75-yard drive and made it a 26-17 lead for the Eagles after an unsuccessful two-point try. 

