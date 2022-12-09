Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten and former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Dawkins are joining forces for a great cause. The duo is teaming up at the Army vs. Navy game this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

And they won't be empty-handed.

Witten spoke to CowboysSI.com's own Bri Amaranthus about how he and Dawkins will be with USAA to gift a deserving veteran a vehicle.

"I'm honored to be partnering with USAA Today, they're celebrating their 100th year, and with that, they're giving away 100 vehicles to veterans," Witten said. "So, we're going to go up there this weekend. Brian Dawkins is going to represent the Army. I'm going to represent the Naval Academy and to give a veteran who happens to be a Purple Heart a retro fitted car and present that to him, it's pretty special. So, kudos to USAA, excited to go see it."

We are approaching the season of giving, and this weekend's game will surely be one to remember for all of those involved, especially Witten.

"This is a bucket-list game for me as a fan of football, I'm pretty excited about the weekend," Witten said.

The Cowboys and Eagles rivalry has been one of the most heated in recent memory. With both sides doing well through 12 games, a playoff run is in the cards in both NFC East cities.

Witten and Dawkins have also had their fair share of battles during their time in the league, but come the weekend, that will be put aside for a great cause.

"It's good to see Brian, we had a lot of competition, we had great battles," Witten said. "He is someone who I have great respect for not only for the type of player he was but the person as well."

